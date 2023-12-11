ST. LOUIS – The 2023 Major League Soccer season just ended on Saturday, but teams are already getting ready for next season.

The trade period opened at 8:00 a.m. According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Louis City SC has one trade ready to go.

SC will acquire midfielder Chris Durkin from DC United in exchange for midfielder Jared Stroud and defender Lucas Bartlett. Training camps open in less than a month.

The Columbus Crew beat Los Angeles FC in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday to win the 2023 MLS Cup.