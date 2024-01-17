ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MMA fighter Michael Chandler is in St. Louis on Wednesday.
He’s signing bottles of ‘Hiatus Tequila,’ his new business partner. Chandler will be at the Schnucks on Manchester Road in Des Peres from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
