MO Attorney General Eric Schmitt rails against masks in FOX Business interview

ST. LOUIS- As the battle over a St. Louis City and County mask mandate heads back to court next week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022, is talking up his legal challenge to the mandate in a FOX News interview.
Schmitt appeared Tuesday on FOX Business and railed against masks in an interview with FOX’s Stuart Varney.
Schmitt has criticized St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for continuing to encourage mask use, seeing it as a sign of ignoring the court’s injunction against the mask mandate. A hearing is scheduled in St. Louis County court Tuesday August 17.
The court battle is not stopping local school districts from deciding to incorporate masks into their back-to-school plans. Rockwood, Affton, Parkway and Hazelwood are among the St. Louis school districts who are requiring masks while indoors.