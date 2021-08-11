MO Attorney General Eric Schmitt rails against masks in FOX Business interview

ST. LOUIS- As the battle over a St. Louis City and County mask mandate heads back to court next week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022, is talking up his legal challenge to the mandate in a FOX News interview.

Schmitt appeared Tuesday on FOX Business and railed against masks in an interview with FOX’s Stuart Varney.

“If you’ve been vaccinated & want to wear 6 masks & walk around a park by yourself all day long, this is America, God bless ya, go do it..”



But gov’t shouldn’t mandate those masks or masks for kids



It’s about control & I’m fighting back #NoMaskMandates pic.twitter.com/FN4oOjdKiu — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 10, 2021

Schmitt has criticized St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for continuing to encourage mask use, seeing it as a sign of ignoring the court’s injunction against the mask mandate. A hearing is scheduled in St. Louis County court Tuesday August 17.

The court battle is not stopping local school districts from deciding to incorporate masks into their back-to-school plans. Rockwood, Affton, Parkway and Hazelwood are among the St. Louis school districts who are requiring masks while indoors.