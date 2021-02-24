MO Department of Conservation apps make opting outside even easier

ST. LOUIS, MO – We recently reminded you that it was time to renew your hunting and fishing permits with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Those expire at the end of February and you’ll want to renew before spring hunting and fishing seasons kick off.



You can purchase those permits at your favorite outdoors store or on the MDC website. But did you also know you could purchase them via the Missouri Department of Conservation’s mobile apps?



The MDC actually offers a specific app for both hunting and for fishing. There you will be able to see your licenses, track your harvest, and even check out which conservation areas offer things like restrooms, parking lots, or boat ramps.



There is also the MO Outdoors app. This app is great for seeking out new conservation areas to explore. You can track your hikes in real time or download maps for offline use in areas where cell phone service is unreliable.



During the pandemic, many discovered or rediscovered a love for the outdoors . As we head into Spring 2021, expect state parks and riverways to be busy once again.

