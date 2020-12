FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C is celebrating one of their K-9s who helped remove illegal drugs on I-44 in Franklin County Tuesday.

MSHP said K-9 Pelle will be getting an extra treat for his work on the drug bust.

K-9 Pelle was a very good boy today. He helped to remove more illegal drugs today on I-44 in Franklin Co. He will get a little extra treat today for his good work!! pic.twitter.com/QbvO70pxxV — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) December 8, 2020