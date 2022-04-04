JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – April is recognized by Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick as Financial Literacy Month, a month dedicated to promoting the importance of financial literacy and financial education.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced that new free resources for Missourians are now available on the Financial Literacy Portal. The resources include articles diving into budgeting, retirement, taxes, buying a home, and more.

“Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed the pandemic impact not just our daily lives but also our finances. Despite massive economic stimulus programs being administered by the federal government, household debt is on the rise; and as a result of unprecedented federal spending, continuing inflation means household income is failing to keep up with the overall cost of living. This is why it is more important than ever to provide Missourians access to resources to help them navigate the world of personal finance and plan for their financial future,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said.

The Treasurer’s Office will host a free webinar focused on providing information about saving for college and finding scholarship opportunities. The free virtual event will take place on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate can register here.

The Financial Literacy Portal can be accessed here: https://treasurer.mo.gov/financial-literacy/.