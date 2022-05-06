ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — North St. Louis County residents with limited access to food due to transportation or other issues are in luck.

A St. Louis area non-profit called Refuse and Restoration is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank and DoorDash to deliver groceries to anyone who needs them — free of charge.

“We’re serving not just families, but seniors, college students,” said Britt Starks, vice president of operations for Refuge and Restoration.

If you work and won’t be home during delivery hours, no problem. Starks says DoorDash will deliver your groceries to your job. To qualify for the program, you must live within a 10-mile radius of the R & R Marketplace, located at 10148 West Florissant Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63136.

The free groceries will be delivered on the third Wednesday of each month starting May 18th. To learn more about Refuge and Restoration go to www.rrmarketplace.org. To sign up for the free groceries program click on this link: tinyurl.com/free-grocery-delivery.