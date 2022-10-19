MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – A hunt for veterans with mobility impairments will start in the Big Spring area Friday.

The Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting the Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired hunt along with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors, the Missouri Department of Conservation, S&T Taxidermy, Quilts of Valor, Ourdoorsmen with a Mission, and Ozark Riverways Foundation.

The hunt is from Friday to Sunday. Portions of the Big Spring area will be temporarily closed to the public this week due to safety concerns. Closed areas include the Big Spring Campground, Peavine pavilion area, all hiking trails within the Big Spring area and Peavine Road. All areas will reopen on Monday.

Big Spring and the boat ramp will remain open during the hunt and can be accessed from Hwy 103.