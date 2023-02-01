ST. LOUIS – Looking to brighten up these dreary winter days? The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Orchid Show is back after both a COVID-19 and construction hiatus. You will find it in the brand new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center’s Emerson Conservatory.

For most of the year, the garden’s permanent orchid collection lives in greenhouses. So, the orchid show is a once-a-year opportunity to see hundreds of beautiful blossoms

“The Missouri Botanical Garden actually has one of the largest and oldest orchid collections in the country, with thousands of different orchids. It actually dates back to 1898 is the oldest one in our collection,” said Catherine Martin, the Garden’s public information officer. “As they come into bloom, we rotate them out. So, each time you come, they’re a little bit different. There is something different to see.”



You’ll see all shapes, sizes, and colors of orchids, from the large and unique Darwin’s star orchid to the tiniest little flowers that you might walk right past. The Orchid Show runs through Feb. 26 and is included with garden admission.