ST. LOUIS – A music video model who caught the eye of Nelly in the rapper’s famed “Hot in Herre” video passed away last Saturday.

Pasha Bleasdell died June 4 of a brain tumor, according to filmmaker Director X. She was 38. Director X shared the sad news on his Instagram feed.

“If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha,” he wrote.

Director X said he met Bleasdell in 1999 on the set of the Donnell Jones “Where I Wanna Be” video shoot.

“I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out,” Director X said. “She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life.”

Bleasdell also appeared in music videos for Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light” and 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.“

Several stars from the world of hip-hop and R&B, and actors and models, responded to Director X’s post to offer condolences, including Busta Rhymes, Pusha-T, Terrence J, and Vida Guerra.