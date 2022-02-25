Model with Down syndrome donates clothes to Missouri Historical Society

ST. LOUIS – A successful model with Down syndrome from Chesterfield, Missouri made history Friday when she donated garments to the Missouri Historical Society’s (MHS) permanent collection.

Grace Strobel was the first American model with Down syndrome to represent a skincare line when she was the face of the worldwide brand Obagi. Since then, she has been featured in Fenty Beauty’s May 2021 launch of “Bright Fix” undereye concealer.

“We have this huge population of people with disabilities that are often very invisible and they want to be seen, they want to be heard, they want to be represented as part of the population,” Grace’s mom Linda Strobel said.

MHS has one of the most extensive textile collections in the country with more than 20,000 pieces of clothing and accessories dating back to the late 18th century.