ST. LOUIS – It’s a busy morning for road crews trying to clear slick roadways.

Authorities with both MoDOT and IDOT told FOX 2 that they have crews out right now clearing roadways. Both agencies say multiple roads in the area are at least partially snow-covered Tuesday morning, making for some potentially treacherous conditions.

One MoDOT plow was seen on Interstate 44, eastbound west of 141. That area is clear for the most part. That plow was working on the far left side of the highway. Another MoDOT plow was seen on I-270 south, near Highway 40. Conditions earlier on I-270 were a little sketchy.

There were a few clear lanes, but others were snow-covered.

Both MoDOT and IDOT officials shared that road crews could be busy, at least for a while, Tuesday morning attending to the roadways. Officials with both agencies are urging drivers to use caution. Slick spots could certainly be an issue with the snow that fell combined with the extremely cold temperatures.

IDOT explained that their biggest problem areas have been up north by Jerseyville. They say closer to the immediate metro roadways are better but they still have some trouble spots. MoDOT’S maps show various roadways with at least some snow on them as well.