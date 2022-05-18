ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is asking for the public’s input on future transportation needs along the I-64 /Highway 40 central corridor in the City of St. Louis.

There has already been a lot of work done to the central corridor area, but there are still more improvements to do in the future.

The west to east border is Kingshighway to Jefferson. Forest Park Avenue and Market Street is the northern border while Manchester and Choteau is the southern border. This includes the Cortex district and other surrounding areas.

MoDOT wants to hear from people about what they think should happen with future transportation projects in the area. Engineers and planners with MoDOT and other agencies will also discuss transportation needs in the central corridor area. The open house-style meeting is on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the City Foundry Food Hall. People can come at any point, listen in, and offer their input.