ST. LOUIS – Spring is here and with warmer weather on the way, Modot is again asking for volunteers to help clean up Missouri roadways.

April is their annual “Trash Bash” month. They’re looking for help with litter cleanup. MoDOT will provide trash bags and safety vests for volunteers.

MoDOT spends about $6,000,000 each year to remove litter from 34,000 miles of state highways. Missouri was also among the first states to create an “adopt-a-highway” program. It’s now in its 35th year.