FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the eastbound lane on Dunn Road Monday morning to make way for new on and off ramps on Interstate 270.

It will help ease drivers irritation for years about the freeway.

“If that light didn’t change in time, traffic would be backed up onto 270,” said driver, Cedric Gerald, “Is it inconvenient, yes? Necessary? I think so.”

The closed lane will impact drivers going east between Hanley Road/Graham Road and Coldwater Creek. On Wednesday, the eastbound lane will close on Dunn Road between Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue and New Halls Ferry Road. The construction will take two months.

“Between 3 and 5, maybe 6 o’clock, I think it’s going to be pretty chaotic with the traffic,” said driver, Geno.

Crews is in the process of building more accessible on and off ramps in its place. The latest change is part of the $278 million I-270 North Project to revamp problem areas on the highway. The goal is to curb longtime congestion for drivers including those who rely on the roads for their income.

“I’m going to have to stay away from this whole area because I mean otherwise, I’m going to spend too much time going around it,” said an Uber driver. “I won’t be able to make the amount of money, I’d want to make.”

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.

“It can be a headache but other than that looking at the long term, is it going to be good in the end? We’ll see!” Gerald said.

You can find out more information about the closure on Dunn Road by clicking here.