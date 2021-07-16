MoDOT closes I-44 westbound near I-270 for roadwork despite rainy forecast

ST. LOUIS – Even with the rainy Friday forecast, MoDOT crews are still scheduled to completely close I-44 westbound at 270 to start some repairs.

They’re replacing a girder on the I-270 bridge after an oversized truck ran into it last year.

Crews closed the deceleration lane from northbound 270 to westbound 44 at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. All lanes of westbound I-44 at I-270 including the ramp from northbound I-270 to westbound I-44 will be closed by 8:30 p.m. Friday. Most of the westbound I-44 lanes will reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

One lane in that area remains closed through the remainder of the year for the Meramec River Bridge project.

All I-44 west traffic will have to exit at I-270 during the repair process. MoDOT said to get back onto westbound I-44, drivers will need to take I-270 north to Dougherty Ferry. Once motorists get off at Dougherty Ferry, they can get back on I-270 south then take the ramp onto I-44 west.

The project in this area will take two weekends. This weekend crews will remove the damaged girder, and next weekend crews will replace it.