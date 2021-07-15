MoDOT closes I-44 westbound near I-270 this morning for weekend work

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is closing I-44 westbound near I-270 this weekend and next weekend.

They’re replacing a girder on the I-270 bridge after an oversized truck ran into it last year.

The work starts at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews will close the deceleration lane from northbound 270 to westbound 44.

All lanes of westbound I-44 at I-270 including the ramp from northbound I-270 to westbound I-44 will be closed by 8:30 p.m. Friday. Most of the westbound I-44 lanes will reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

One lane in that area remains closed through the remainder of the year for the Meramec River Bridge project.

A similar chain of events will happen next weekend from Friday, July 23 to Monday, July 26.

