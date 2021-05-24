MoDOT closes part of westbound I-44 in Franklin County this week

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound lanes of I-44 will be closed at the Route AH exit 242 starting Monday night.
The closure in Franklin County will begin Monday at 7:00 p.m. The lanes will reopen at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. This closure will happen every night until Thursday.
Crews will remove existing paint from the girders on Route AH.
Traffic will be detoured onto the exit ramp and onto westbound I-44, past the work zone in place.
Additional closures will take place from June 1 through June 30 nightly. There will be more information on this next week.
For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is weather permitting and may be shifted due to inclement weather.