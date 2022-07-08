ST. LOUIS — A section of Interstate 44 in south St. Louis County will be closed this weekend as road crews work on the Big Bend Bridge.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the interstate in both directions, starting at 11 p.m. on July 8 through July 11, to place girders and panels on the bridge near Crestwood and Kirkwood.

Drivers can expect delays and are highly encouraged to use alternate routes to get to I-44 during this weekend’s closure.

The three lanes in each direction of I-44 should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 11. One lane in each direction on I-44 will remain closed through August.

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/node/26310