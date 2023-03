ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT is closing one lane on the I-44 bridge over the Meramec River near Eureka.

The closure starts at 8:00 p.m. Crews will close one eastbound lane over the bridge near Route 66 state Park.

They’ll start rehabbing the bridge. The lane will remain closed through December.

Crews will also close two westbound lanes overnight Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.