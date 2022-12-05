ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers in St. Charles County may experience delays overnight Wednesday and Thursday, as crews place girders at the Interstate 70/Cave Springs overpass.

Beginning Dec. 7 at 9 p.m., crews will begin placing girders over eastbound I-70 at Cave Springs Road until 5 a.m. Girders will be placed over the westbound lanes of the interstate the following night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Seven girders will be set each night.

Commuters should expect a two-lane closure approaching the bridge construction zone, and 15-minute intermittent full closures of the interstate while the girders are moved into place.

The Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges are being converted into single-point urban interchanges (SPUI) as part of the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Design-Build Project. Both interchanges will remain open to traffic as construction progresses.