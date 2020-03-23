MoDOT closing ramp from I-44 to Jefferson for a month

ST. LOUIS – Beginning next week, drivers who take eastbound Interstate 44 to get to Jefferson Avenue will need to find an alternate route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from I-44 to Jefferson for a month to rebuild the ramp.

The closure is part of MoDOT’s ongoing construction on the I-44 bridge over Jefferson.

The ramp is expected to close at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 30, weather permitting.

A MoDOT spokesperson says drivers can take Lafayette (Exit 290B) to Truman and Chouteau to detour the ramp closure.