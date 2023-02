ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is closing an I-270 entrance ramp Tuesday for more than a year.

It’s the ramp from Riverview Drive to I-270 eastbound toward the Chain of Rocks Bridge. Crews close the ramp at 7:00 a.m.

They’re building a new Riverview interchange. It’s part of construction on a new Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River. Drivers will have to detour about two miles to Lilac Avenue to get on the eastbound interstate.

The ramp will stay closed through July 2024.