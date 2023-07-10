ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Commuters who regularly use the I-270/I-64 and I-270/I-44 interchanges will need to find alternate routes this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is expected to close several ramps along I-270 this weekend for various repair and maintenance work.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, the ramps will close on Friday, July 14, at 9 p.m., and reopen on Monday, July 17, by 5 a.m.

Crews will close the ramps from southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 (Exit 12A) and northbound I-270 to westbound I-64 (Exit 12) for pavement repairs on both ramps. Gates said the ramp to eastbound I-64 at Exit 12 will remain open throughout the weekend.

A possible detour for southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 would be to take westbound I-64 to Mason Road, cross the interstate, and then head back east. A suggested detour for northbound I-270 to westbound I-64 would be to head east on I-64, exit at Spoede Road, and then get back onto westbound I-64.

In addition, crews will close the ramp from southbound I-270 to eastbound I-44 (Exit 5A) and the ramp from eastbound I-44 to Route 366 (Watson Road/Exit 277A) for guardrail work and girder recoating on two bridges.

MoDOT advises the detour for I-270 to I-44 would be to continue on I-270, take the exit to Route 30 (Exit 3), cross over the interstate, then head north on I-270 toward eastbound I-44. The detour for the ramp on I-44 to Watson Road is to continue east on I-44 and then take the exit to Lindbergh Boulevard (Exit 277 B).