ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing the westbound span of the Interstate 255/Jefferson Barracks Bridge on Wednesday night.

The bridge closure had been slated to happened over the weekend, but MoDOT moved the schedule due to forecasted inclement weather.

This is all part of a two-year project involving rehab and maintenance work on the bridge over the Mississippi River.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Work crews will close two westbound lanes on I-255 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. By 5 a.m. Thursday, the westbound span will be completely closed.

The eastbound span will be altered to carry traffic in both directions—two eastbound and two westbound—through December.

MoDOT will close the ramp from westbound I-255 to Koch Road after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers who typically use that ramp will have to take the next exit to Telegraph Road, head east on I-255, and take the ramp from eastbound I-255 to Koch.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.