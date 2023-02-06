ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – This week, there may be traffic problems on a busy stretch of road in north county. Closures could impact drivers on I-270 and New Florissant Road.

Significant traffic issues can be seen at I-270. In fact, MoDOT has scheduled both day and nighttime closures.

They are scheduled to happen Monday and continue until this Saturday. Each day between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., crews are slated to close one lane in each direction on New Florissant Road in this immediate area. During that same time, one lane going each direction on I-270 at New Florissant Road is also scheduled to close as necessary.

MoDOT also says that each night between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., crews will close completely close New Florissant Road between Dunn and Pershall Roads. Up to two lanes on I-270 will also close as needed during those nighttime and overnight hours.

MoDOT explained that there are detours for drivers using New Florissant Road. Those detours involve both Dunn and Pershall Roads.

MoDOT shared that the closures are allowing crews to complete the final stages of construction for the new I-270 bridge over New Florissant Road. It’s all part of the ongoing $278 million I-270 north project, focusing on infrastructure upgrades along the north county corridor.