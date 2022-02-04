MoDOT: Cold temps make road clearing chemicals less effective

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – MoDOT staff are continuing to ask people to stay off the roads Friday. Officials explained drivers should not have had an expectation of the interstates being cleared for the Friday morning commute.

“There’s a lot of hard-pack out there still on the highways,” said MoDOT engineer Bob Becker in a press conference on Thursday.

He warned because the temperatures were set to drop overnight Thursday into Friday, the chemicals would work slower.

In a press release, MoDOT said “single-digit temperatures can decrease the effectiveness of chemicals used to clear roads down to the pavement. Crews have already spread approximately 10,000 tons of salt this week. You will continue to see them working shifts through the weekend until roads are mostly clear.”

To add to the freezing cold temperatures, MoDOT said windy conditions are also adding to the problem.

“This winter storm has created extremely hazardous driving conditions resulting in a large number of wrecks on the state’s interstate system. Gusting winds will cause drifting snow that will make some roads appear that they haven’t been cleared,” officials said in a press release.

Drivers can call 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

