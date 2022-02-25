MoDOT crews busy this weekend patching potholes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are transitioning their equipment Friday in order to go from plowing snow to patching potholes.

MoDOT is urging drivers to be aware because 20 to 30 crews will be out all weekend long filling potholes in all five counties that the St. Louis MoDOT district covers. MoDOT said the repeated winter storms have given them no time to get out and fill potholes. Now with a break in the winter weather, they are trying to catch up.

MoDOT officials said last year 61 of its truck-mounted attenuators (TMA) were hit statewide. 33 of those strikes happened in the St. Louis district. TMAs are the big protective vehicles that are behind crews warning drivers that workers are ahead.

Some pothole work will start Friday after the equipment is transitioned, but most of it will take place Saturday and Sunday. Pothole filling will also continue into next week and beyond. MoDOT is urging drivers to give crews room to work.

The “Move Over” law does apply to MoDOT workers, so drivers can face penalties for not moving over when possible and giving crews room to work.