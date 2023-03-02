ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is trying to get ahead of the storm by having crews out clearing debris to minimize the risk of drains clogging.

All is good traffic wise during the early Wednesday morning hour. However, MoDOT is doing what it can help to try and be proactive before the storms arrive.

MoDOT officials told FOX 2 that crews have been out on the interstates in recent days removing debris and doing sweeping operations. All of this to try and make sure that when the expected heavy rain hits, the drains will be clear and the water will have some place to go other than collecting on roadways.

Roadways and cars were simply underwater from the massive storms last July that led to major flash flooding. In that case and in other past instances, MoDOT has said that the amount of rain that fell was simply too much for drains to handle, whether the drains were clear or not.

FOX 2 spoke with MoDOT’S Assistant District Engineer Michelle Foreneris, as well as the Assistant Chief for the Eureka Fire Protection District, Scott Barthelmass, about dealing with big storms.

“Up and down our interstates and roadways, debris does collect on our shoulders, and when we get heavy rain,” Foreneris shared. “It will flow where the water is flowing, and then it collects on top of those drains, so again. Modot crews are out this week with sweeping operations, large debris pickups across our district

“It takes a small amount of water to wash somebody off the roadway it takes a small amount of water for somebody to hydroplane (we’re just trying to avoid, trying to avoid people having those situations,” Barthelmass explained.

The Eureka Fire Department is prepared to respond in case anyone becomes trapped and needs to be rescued during the storms, but assistant chief Barthelmass hopes everyone will use common sense and avoid driving into water.