MoDOT crews continue road construction through the winter

ST. LOUIS – With the weather shifts to winter, you’ll see some changes on the roads as well. While most construction work is done from spring to late fall, the colder weather doesn’t mean MoDOT stops all of their projects, but the type of work changes.

Tom Evers, an assistant district engineer at MoDOT said while many projects are shut down in the winter, some continue.

“But as we get into December, January, February, we still can get some work done,” Evers said. “So we have a few projects in the region that motorists will still see work being done on those projects and there still will be some lane closures to deal with, just not nearly as many.”

Asphalt plants don’t run in the winter and it’s even too cold sometimes to pour concrete.

Evers said as colder weather moves in, their crews shift gears.

“There obviously will be less work zones going on and the types of work will be different. Instead of having a lot of asphalt paving, there will be bridgework,” Evers said. “Bridgework is typically one operation that contractors can work through during the winter months. Even pouring some concrete.”

Another type of work you’ll see more of is guard rail work.

“We do see an increase in crashes in the winter. Whether it’s more darkness or slippery conditions because of ice or snow or wet conditions,” Evers said. “Then, we definitely have more cars hitting the guard rail and guard cable and those have to be repaired quickly.”

As for another hazard on the roads that will inevitably occur this winter, potholes.

“So our maintenance crews are out there patching potholes as they come up and they will,” Evers said. “Our crews are prepared to patch them. Even though we don’t have asphalt plants open we’ll throw in some cold patch to keep them secure through the winter and then when the weather warms up we’ll get out there to do some more permanent repairs.”

Evers said even though there are fewer work zones during the winter, he still wants everyone to stay safe.

For drivers, remember to slow down through work zones, make sure you’re driving safely, keep your seatbelt buckled, and keep your phones down so that you stay safe and workers get home safe at the end of their shift.