MoDOT crews to work around the clock today clearing roads

ST. LOUIS – A mixture of sleet and snow continues Thursday and MoDOT crews are expecting to work around the clock to get those roads cleared.

Road crews have been busy. They were able to pre-treat the roads since the weather moved in as snow and not rain.

The first round started as snow and then switched to a mix of sleet and ice. By Wednesday evening, it was back to all snow. The evening commute had no serious issues, but MoDOT urges drivers to be cautious of possible slick roads during both rush hour commutes Thursday. Road crews have had all night to get things cleared as best they can for the morning rush.

MoDOT crews started working on the roads at noon Wednesday and will work around the clock throughout Thursday treating the roads during this storm. Make sure to give them plenty of room so they can safely clear the roads.

