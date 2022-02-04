MoDOT crews travel 1 million miles across state to clean up snow

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation said workers have traveled more than 1 million miles across the state since Tuesday, working around the clock to get those roads plowed by the weekend.



Most major interstates, city streets, and secondary streets were pretty clear across the St. Louis area Friday. But, as for clearing driveways, that task was left to St. Louisans. For Steffon Furguson, the snow was the only thing between him and his weekend.

“It is a lot of snow,” said Ferguson. “I was excited at first and then I saw just how much we were getting and realized I was going to have to shovel it. So, not so excited.”

“Had to shovel by myself last year. The slanted driveway is not fun at all,” said Ferguson’s fiancé, Hannah Mohr. “But then this guy came in this year and made it a lot easier for me.”

On Friday, secondary streets were the focus of city crews. The interstates and most of the city streets we drove on were all clear. Over in Olivette, Larry and his son David own a tree-cutting service and have shoveled dozens of driveways this week.

“It’s keeping me going at 72 years old!” Larry said. “But you got to be careful. My back is hurting really bad right now.”

City plows were seen hitting the streets Friday night. By Saturday, crews have plowed more than 1,000 streets and spread 3,050 tons of salt on roads.

MoDOT Crews have spread about 10,000 tons of salt on roads across the state and plan to work through the weekend making sure roads are cleared.