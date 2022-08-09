ST. LOUIS – Looking for a job that pays better than minimum wage where you can work outdoors and build your resume? The Missouri Department of Transportation has full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance crew positions open in the St. Louis area.

MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour, depending on experience and area of operation. The positions are also eligible for $3 to $6 per hour boosts in pay when working winter/emergency operations activities.

“We’re looking for service-oriented professionals who are interested in a career where they can make a difference in the lives of everyone who travels in our state,” Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said. “It’s not just a winter job. Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping, and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.”

According to a MoDOT spokesperson, maintenance workers perform routine, entry-level duties related to the maintenance of the state’s roadways and facilities.

Full-time employees receive full training and a long list of other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision, and dental insurance. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).

To learn more about a career in MoDOT maintenance, visit www.modot.org/opportunities-maintenance and go to MoCareers.mo.gov to apply online.