ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is hosting an informational meeting about the Interstate 55 Corridor Improvement Project.

It’s at the Jefferson Memorial VFW in Festus from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The project is to address traffic and safety concerns along I-55 by constructing an additional northbound and southbound lane.

MoDOT will also replace 14 bridges and repair 12 others. Construction on the $246 million project is expected to start in January or February of next year.