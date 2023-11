ST. LOUIS – If you use Telegraph Road to and from St. Louis City limits, you are invited to a public meeting Tuesday night.

MoDOT engineers will share information about planned improvements. They want your suggestions on the project. It’s Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Hancock Place School District Central Office on South Broadway.

If you’re unavailable to attend, there will also be a comment form on MoDOT’s website until November 28.