KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents will be able to speak to representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) this week regarding future road projects. MoDOT has identified $1.1 billion in unfunded projects for 2024.

MoDOT will host multiple public meetings over the next few days to get feedback from residents who would be impacted by future road projects.

There are three public meetings across Missouri on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday. Two of this week’s meetings will be in the Kansas City area.

There will be meetings held in Kansas City and Warrensburg. Here are the details on the meetings:

Kansas City Location:

Tuesday, Aug. 8

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mid-America Regional Council – Broadway Room, 600 Broadway Blvd, Suite 200.

Warrensburg Location:

Wednesday, Aug. 9

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Warrensburg Municipal Court, 200 South Holden Street.

At the meetings Missouri residents will be able to give feedback on MoDOT’s current project list.

As money becomes available, MoDOT will use feedback from the meetings to determine which projects will be the highest priority, and finish those projects first.

For more details, or if you cannot make it to the in-person meeting, you can find the information at modot.org.

The draft will be available for public review through the end of August. Here is the current draft of the list.

The draft gives a breakdown of projects and shows how each project will be funded. The final list is expected to be available to the public on Oct. 12.