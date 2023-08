WARRENTON, Mo. – MoDOT is having another meeting in a series of meetings on Tuesday on plans to improve Interstate 70.

The first one was held last night at Wentzville City Hall. Lawmakers approved $2.8 billion to expand the interstate to three lanes from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

Tuesday’s open house meeting is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Warren County Administration Building in Warren.