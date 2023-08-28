ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The planned expansion of Interstate 70 across Missouri will be the focus of several MoDOT open houses starting Monday in Wentzville.

That’s where Governor Mike Parson signed the budget earlier this month, earmarking funding for the major expansion. MoDOT says Monday’s open house is really the kickoff for the statewide I-70 improvement program. Missouri’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year provides $2.8 billion in general revenue funds to add a third lane to i-70 in each direction from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

We’re told the project will plan, design, construct, and rehabilitate approximately 200 miles of I-70.

MoDOT is currently in the planning stage of the major effort. There will be no formal presentations at the open house, but MoDOT engineers will be on hand to share preliminary information about goals and construction schedules for the project.

MoDOT hopes to begin construction next summer. The goal is to be finished by 2030.

Open House information:

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard, Wentzville, MO.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton, MO.