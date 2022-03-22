ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT plans to shift I-70 to the southwest. The plans involve the part of the highway from Wentzville Parkway to route “Z.” It will add lanes and replace an existing railroad bridge over I-70.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. via WebEx. Locals can join the virtual public meeting at: https://www.modot.org/i-70-improvements-wentzville-parkway-route-z and click on the virtual public information meeting link.

Those attending will be able to visit and leave the open-house-style meeting at any point during the scheduled time. There will be no set times for the presentation. Attendees will also be able to type questions and get answers about the proposed plan.

This project is estimated to cost more than $38 million. It is set to begin in the fall of 2023.