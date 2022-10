ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is revealing preliminary designs for the I-55 Corridor Improvements Project on Wednesday.

The designs are for I-55 from north of Route Z near Pevely to one mile south of U.S. 67 near Crystal City and Festus. Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public. It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Festus Public Library.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s meeting, there will be a second one held via Zoom on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.