ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT is hosting an open house Tuesday on an I-70 road project.

The plan is to rebuild four miles of interstate from Cave Springs to Fairgrounds in St. Charles County. A dispute over two-way traffic on the outer road delayed the project. St. Charles County will pay $10 million of the road work’s $62 million price tag.

The open house is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Charles Convention Center.