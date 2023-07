ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is closing lanes starting Monday night at a busy intersection.

They’ll close one lane I-64 eastbound near Ballas Road and one lane of the off-ramp from i-270 southbound to I-64 eastbound. That work begins Monday night after the evening rush and will last for the next six weeks.

Crews will be updating drainage along the highway during the closure. The work was postponed from last week because of bad weather.