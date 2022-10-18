ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to open a new eastbound I-270 exit ramp to New Florissant Road by the evening of Friday, October 21.

For the past six weeks, drivers detoured around the closed eastbound I-270 exit ramp. Back in September, the old ramp was closed and removed, so road crews could build the new exit and realign Pershall Road. The new alignment will allow eastbound I-270 traffic to exit onto Pershall Road, and Pershall Road intersects with New Florissant Road.

Both the closure and construction of the areas are part of the $278 million I-270 North infrastructure upgrades.

For updates on the status of the closure and to check out an overview and graphic displays of the planned construction, visit I-270North.org. Travelers can also contact the I-270 North Project Team at I270North@modot.mo.gov or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-314-275-1500.