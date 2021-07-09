Scheduled Downtown I-64 shut down postponed due to forecasted storms

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT has postponed the scheduled work on part of I-64 in Downtown St. Louis due to forecasted storms.

The work was supposed to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday. MoDOT was going to close entrance and exit ramps and lanes of I-64 between Grand Avenue and I-44 so crews can work on the Ewing Bridge that crosses over the interstate.

MoDOT was scheduled to close Highway 40 in both directions between Grand and I-44 so workers can set concrete girders in place for the new Ewing Avenue Bridge over the interstate. That bridge was demolished at the end of February and is just west of Jefferson.

Lane closures were scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Friday with all lanes closed by 8:00 p.m. Interstate lanes and ramps were scheduled to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The bridge rebuild is part of the larger project that is working to redo the Jefferson Avenue interchange.

The new bridge is set to be completed in a couple of months.

There is another I-64 closure scheduled for the weekend of July 23 through July 26 so crews can set girders for the 22nd Street Bridge.