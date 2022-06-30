ST. LOUIS – Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close parts of Interstate 44 in St. Louis County after the Fourth of July for some work on the Big Bend Bridge.

MoDOT will close traffic in both directions of the interstate from July 8-11 to place girders and panels on the Big bend Bridge near Kirkwood.

Drivers should consider alternate routes or plan ahead for delays on I-44 before traffic is diverted. Multiple lanes of I-44 will reopen by 5 a.m. on July 11, but one lane in each direction will remain closed through August. Crews will also close off the Big Bend Bridge over the interstate through August.

