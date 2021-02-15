MoDOT preparing for heavy snow

ST. LOUIS – The snow is creeping into the St. Louis metro area and with temperatures near zero degrees, the Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid traveling in Sunday and Monday’s winter weather.

“I mean, it just makes everything more difficult for us when these temperatures come in like this,” said Bob Becker, MoDOT district maintenance engineer.

Becker and his team at MoDOT have already hit the roads to prepare for the steady snowfall we’ll see overnight.

“With these cold temperatures, it’s going to be difficult. The treatment, what we put down, is going to work a lot slower in these temperatures,” he said. “Mainly this is going to be a pushing event because it should be light, fluffy snow but there’s going to be a lot of it coming down and it’s probably going to be coming down tomorrow morning versus rush hour, which is going to make it difficult.”

MoDOT is urging drivers to get wherever they need to go ahead of the storm; and once you get there, stay put. The less traffic they have to deal with, the easier it will be for them to clear the roads.

“If they don’t have to travel, that would be best. A lot of people have been working from home. If they can continue to do that tomorrow that would be great, but if they do need to get out, give yourself plenty of time, give themselves plenty of distance, give us plenty of room because we will be out there trying to keep our roads safe,” Becker said. “But there is going to be snow falling in right behind us, so conditions are going to be changing constantly as the day goes on.”

As the treatment melts the snow, slush and ice may begin to form on the roads – dangerous conditions for any driver.

“With the combination of the cold temperatures and the snow we just don’t want anything to happen to anybody,” Becker said.

If you must travel during the storm, make sure to have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves, and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Keep your cellphone charged but do not use it while driving.