ST. LOUIS – Possible future improvements to Interstate 64 in the city of St. Louis were laid out at a MoDOT open house.

MoDOT’s focus is on the central corridor of I-64 between the Jefferson and Kingshighway Streets. Some of these potential changes could be made near Newstead Avenue, not far from Kingshighway Boulevard.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX showed the view over I-64 from Jefferson heading west. MoDOT estimated that 64 in the general area needs $100 million worth of bridge repairs.

MoDOT unveiled three different options at an open house Wednesday in the cortex. The possibilities include everything from lengthening ramps, or building new ones, to constructing bridges that would improve access to MetroLink stations to creating lanes for only buses to use.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MoDOT welcomed public input at the open house and used lots of visual aids to help people understand the options.

MoDOT told FOX 2 one priority from citizens has been to improve safety and access along the corridor for cyclists and pedestrians.

Here is some of what MoDOT and another individual attending the open house had to say.

“It’s just time, MoDOT Area Engineer Jen Wade expressed. “There’s not any emergency here, but it is time to invest in these structures – make sure they’re going to last for the next 50 to 70 years.”

“For me having good access to bike lanes, having protected bike lanes, being able to freely get to some of those places north and south across you know – train tracks and the highways; pretty important and want to be able to see what kind of ideas they are coming up with and what they’re bringing forward to us,” St. Louis local Jeff Stoecker shared.

Modot has said nothing has been chosen yet, and it’s possible that elements from each proposal could be included in a final plan. If you could not attend the open house but still want to offer input, click here.