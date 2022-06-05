ST. LOUIS – Due to the strong possibility of thunderstorms in the St. Louis area on Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation is postponing the next part of an extensive infrastructure project.

Work crews had planned on closing the eastbound Interstate 270 exit ramp to Lindbergh at 6 p.m. for demolition and rebuilding. The project has been delayed to Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m.

The ramp closure will last two weeks. Drivers can use the eastbound I-270 exit to McDonnell Boulevard and travel east to Lindbergh to reach their destinations. Detours routes will be posted.

The ramp demolition and replacement are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project. Residents and commuters can stay up to speed on the status of the project and learn of future closures by visiting I270North.org.