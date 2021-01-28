MoDOT says timing of snow contributed to Wednesday’s traffic troubles

ST. LOUIS – Joe Callis Jr. has been towing vehicles for nearly 20 years. He’s based in Columbia, Illinois but regularly travels snow-plowed roads on both sides of the Mississippi River.

“I think Illinois always does a little better job,” he said.

Callis said he ran into more snow in Missouri on Wednesday and believes that was a contributing factor to the number of accidents west of the Mississippi. The timing of snow often dictates how many drivers he ends up helping.

“When it’s late at night and everybody’s home, there’s not near as many accidents,” he said.

This time snow arrived at the wrong time for Missouri drivers.

“It came at the start of the rush hour and we’ve got a larger amount of traffic over here that time of day,” said MoDOT’s Bob Becker.

Patty Cecena is the owner of The Farmhouse, a full-service floral and home décor store in Columbia, Illinois. Her team traveled to the Missouri side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on Wednesday. She did not notice a dramatic difference in the conditions on both sides of the river.

“It was just a little slushier earlier in the morning when it was heavier,” she said.

“We normally are exceptionally aggressive at the beginning of a storm,” said IDOT’s Joseph Monroe.

Monroe said this snow was wet but not as heavy as expected which caused crews to adjust.

“In hindsight, I think we would have done a few things differently, but I was proud of the women and men behind the plow,” he said. “They relayed the information they were seeing and we adjusted.”

Crews will continue to work through Wednesday to address any potential refreezing.