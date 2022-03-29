ST. LOUIS – Missouri surpassed 1,000 traffic fatalities in 2021 – a first in over 15 years. With 2022 shaping up to see another increase in deadly crashes, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified four sections of interstate in St. Louis County said to be the most dangerous in the state.

The plan is to warn motorists of the dangers of aggressive and distracted driving.

“Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the main contributing factors to these fatal and serious injury crashes,” said Nicole Hood, MoDOT’s state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Every driver has a role to play to reverse this trend, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring that message straight to some of the most dangerous corridors.”

Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:

I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)

I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)

I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)

I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)

Starting in April, state troopers and local authorities will be out in force in those areas to communicate the message of safe driving.